76ers' Dave Sholler Denies Ben Simmons Rumors: 'Steaming Pile of Trash'

Philadelphia 76ers vice president of communications Dave Sholler had some strong thoughts on a report from the New York Daily News' Chris Sheridan that put both coach Brett Brown and All-Star Ben Simmons under the microscope.

Not only did Sheridan write that Brown had lost the locker room and would lose his job with a first-round exit in the postseason, but he alleged Simmons missed a March 25 contest against the Orlando Magic because he had been partying with girlfriend Kendall Jenner in Miami. Sholler responded to that report by calling it a "steaming pile of trash":

Sheridan has since offered a correction to his report, noting: "A previous version of this story stated that Ben Simmons had been out in Miami with Kendall Jenner prior to missing a game in Orlando. He was in Orlando."

