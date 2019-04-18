Antonio Conte Says He Wants a Convincing 'Project' Amid Juventus, Inter Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Antonio Conte has discussed his return to management amid rumours he is wanted by Juventus and Inter Milan.

According to Calciomercato, Juve, Inter and Roma have been linked with the Italian coach, with the former two ahead in the race for his signature as they're "willing to plan, with Conte, a new cycle."

In an appearance on Sky Italia's EPCC (h/t Tuttosport, via Calciomercato), Conte said: "I'm not yet [sure] where I will go [laughs]. However, surely I will choose a team that has a project which convinces me."

Conte won three titles in as many seasons with Juventus before he departed to take over the Italy national team in 2014.

The 49-year-old has not managed since he left Chelsea last summer after winning the Premier League title and the FA Cup in his two campaigns there.

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren believes Juve should move on from current coach Massimiliano Allegri after the team's UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax on Wednesday:

Alex McGovern, also of Bleacher Report, thinks a return for Conte could be a good choice from the Bianconeri:

Conte knows how to get the best out of players like Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci from his first spell in charge and time with Italy, and he excels in getting intensity from his players.

One thing he lacks is a pedigree in European competition, as he's not taken any side beyond the quarter-final of the Champions League, but his prior record at Juve would likely make him a popular choice.

Italian football expert David Amoyal believes Inter might also appeal:

Inter don't have the same resources or squad calibre as Juventus, but there's a strong foundation to work with that a coach of Conte's ability could get plenty out of.

Whether he joins one of those two clubs or heads elsewhere, it's unlikely a manager with Conte's CV will be out of work for long.