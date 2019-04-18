Cristiano Ronaldo Told Mother 'He Does Not Do Miracles' After Juventus UCL Exit

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo told his mother he is not a miracle worker after Juventus' UEFA Champions League exit on Tuesday, she has revealed.

Juventus lost 2-1 to Ajax in Turin, having been held to a 1-1 draw at Amsterdam in the first leg of the quarter-final.

His mother, Dolores Aveiro, told Portuguese outlet A Bola (h/t Calciomercato): "He was sad because he wanted to go to the final. What did he tell me? That he does not do miracles; the league is going well and it lacked a bit of luck in the Champions League, but life continues."

Ronaldo, who also scored Juve's goal in the first leg, opened the scoring on Tuesday with his header in the 28th minute.

Donny van de Beek equalised six minutes after that before Matthijs de Ligt headed home a corner in the 67th minute to win the tie (U.S. and UK only, respectively) :

As Soccer Laduma's David Kappel observed, it was only the second time since the 2007-08 season that he has failed to reach the semi-finals:

Ronaldo's goal was his 126th in the Champions League and 65th in the knockout phase of the competition.

His record was the reason the Bianconeri were prepared to splash out €100 million (£88 million) to land him last summer, before he turned 34 in February, as they've fallen short in the 2015 and 2017 Champions League finals.

The forward found the net in each leg of the quarter-final and bagged a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the previous round, so he did his part to help his side's efforts.

Football commentator Adam Summerton and Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent believe bringing him in has come at a cost, however:

Juve are 17 points clear in Serie A, so their domestic dominance has remained unchanged, but despite Ronaldo's arrival, they've averaged fewer goals per game this season than last. In 32 Serie A matches in this campaign they've scored 65, while last season they bagged 86 in 38.

Ronaldo will be 35 by the time the knockout phase of the Champions League rolls around next season.

He'll likely still be a valuable asset to the team even then, but Juve need to focus their efforts on supporting him with a stronger and more cohesive unit in the meantime or they might encounter the same issues again.