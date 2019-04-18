Cristiano Ronaldo Told Mother 'He Does Not Do Miracles' After Juventus UCL Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo Told Mother 'He Does Not Do Miracles' After Juventus UCL ExitApril 18, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo told his mother he is not a miracle worker after Juventus' UEFA Champions League exit on Tuesday, she has revealed.
Juventus lost 2-1 to Ajax in Turin, having been held to a 1-1 draw at Amsterdam in the first leg of the quarter-final.
His mother, Dolores Aveiro, told Portuguese outlet A Bola (h/t Calciomercato): "He was sad because he wanted to go to the final. What did he tell me? That he does not do miracles; the league is going well and it lacked a bit of luck in the Champions League, but life continues."
Ronaldo, who also scored Juve's goal in the first leg, opened the scoring on Tuesday with his header in the 28th minute.
Donny van de Beek equalised six minutes after that before Matthijs de Ligt headed home a corner in the 67th minute to win the tie (U.S. and UK only, respectively) :
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Ajax went into the stadium of another European giant and took down Juventus in thrilling fashion 🔥 The Dutch club now heads to the #UCL semifinals 😎 https://t.co/vO13M0KTer
As Soccer Laduma's David Kappel observed, it was only the second time since the 2007-08 season that he has failed to reach the semi-finals:
David Kappel @kappilinho
Ronaldo’s UCL record is incredible but even he cannot win it every year: 2007/08: 🏆winner 2008/09: ❌final 2009/10: ❌last16 2010/11: ❌SF 2011/12: ❌SF 2012/13: ❌SF 2013/14: 🏆winner 2014/15: ❌SF 2015/16: 🏆winner 2016/17: 🏆winner 2017/18: 🏆winner 2018/19: ❌QF
Ronaldo's goal was his 126th in the Champions League and 65th in the knockout phase of the competition.
His record was the reason the Bianconeri were prepared to splash out €100 million (£88 million) to land him last summer, before he turned 34 in February, as they've fallen short in the 2015 and 2017 Champions League finals.
The forward found the net in each leg of the quarter-final and bagged a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the previous round, so he did his part to help his side's efforts.
Football commentator Adam Summerton and Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent believe bringing him in has come at a cost, however:
Adam Summerton @adamsummerton
Ronaldo has, at times, carried Juve. But a club like that shouldn’t ever rely too much on one player - strength over last decade has always been in the collective. Obsession with winning CL saw them seek quick fix - a mistake, they’re a poorer team as a result #JUVAJX
Jack Pitt-Brooke @JackPittBrooke
If you put all your faith in one player, you will eventually lose to a team. Even at Real Madrid Ronaldo was surrounded by quality, but at Juventus, not so much.
Juve are 17 points clear in Serie A, so their domestic dominance has remained unchanged, but despite Ronaldo's arrival, they've averaged fewer goals per game this season than last. In 32 Serie A matches in this campaign they've scored 65, while last season they bagged 86 in 38.
Ronaldo will be 35 by the time the knockout phase of the Champions League rolls around next season.
He'll likely still be a valuable asset to the team even then, but Juve need to focus their efforts on supporting him with a stronger and more cohesive unit in the meantime or they might encounter the same issues again.
