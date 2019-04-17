Video: Watch Kevin Durant Detail Clippers Defense, Patrick Beverley Battle

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant told reporters Wednesday that he won't let his one-on-one battle with Patrick Beverley, or the Los Angeles Clippers' defensive approach against him, get him to veer from the team's overall offensive game plan:

"I'm not going to get in the way of the game because I wanna have a little back-and-forth with Patrick Beverley," Durant said. "I'm Kevin Durant. You know who I am. Y'all know who I am."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.