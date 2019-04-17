Video: Watch Kevin Durant Detail Clippers Defense, Patrick Beverley Battle

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, top, is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant told reporters Wednesday that he won't let his one-on-one battle with Patrick Beverley, or the Los Angeles Clippers' defensive approach against him, get him to veer from the team's overall offensive game plan:

"I'm not going to get in the way of the game because I wanna have a little back-and-forth with Patrick Beverley," Durant said. "I'm Kevin Durant. You know who I am. Y'all know who I am."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

