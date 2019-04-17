Video: Clippers' Lou Williams Talks Chances of Making Basketball Hall of Fame

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Lou Williams said Tuesday he's worthy of induction in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Williams told TMZ Sports he believes his resume is better than some players who've been enshrined in the past, though he didn't mention anybody specifically.

"Yeah, I've seen guys in the Hall of Fame with less. I've put the work in," he said. "… I've put a lot of work in, so it'll be nice to even get that appreciation."

Williams was also asked by TMZ about the Clippers' first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors and the organization's potential pitch to a star-studded free-agent class this summer.

On the Warriors: "It's one game at a time. It's 1-1. We men like they men, so we'll see what happens."

On the offseason: "L.A. always got good weather and we hoopin'."

Williams is coming off a monster performance against Golden State in Game 2. He tallied 36 points and 11 assists as the Clippers stormed back from a 31-point deficit in the third quarter to score a 135-131 victory after dropping Game 1, 121-104.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

The 32-year-old Tennessee native, who's one of the top contenders to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, owns a unique Hall of Fame case. He's won top Sixth Man honors twice before, but his resume is otherwise lacking accolades. He's never made an All-Star team or won a championship.

An argument could be made he sacrificed his own numbers and playing time for the betterment of his teams over the years, and performed off the bench better than anyone else of this generation. But whether that equates to a call from Springfield when his career is over stands for debate.

For now, the bigger focus is trying to help the Clippers complete a stunning upset of the Warriors to potentially spark a deep playoff run.