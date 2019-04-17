Mohamed Salah, Liverpool Advance to UCL Semi-Final with 4-1 Win vs. Porto

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Liverpool returned to the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League after beating Porto 4-1 in the second leg of their last-eight tie at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday.

The Reds arrived in Portugal with a 2-0 aggregate lead and padded their advantage with goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk, with Eder Militao heading a mere consolation for the hosts.

Last season's beaten finalists are now set to face Barcelona in the last four.

What's Next?

Liverpool's bid to win the Premier League title continues away to Cardiff City on Sunday. Meanwhile, Porto host Santa Clara on Saturday, looking for an advantage over Benfica in a tight race for this season's Primeira Liga crown.

