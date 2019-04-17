Barcelona, Real Madrid Target Luka Jovic Completes Permanent Frankfurt Transfer

Barcelona, Real Madrid Target Luka Jovic Completes Permanent Frankfurt TransferApril 17, 2019
Barcelona and Real Madrid transfer target Luka Jovic has completed a permanent transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt, with the German side announcing they have triggered their option on the rising star.
The Serb has signed a contract until 2023:
Eintracht Frankfurt @eintracht_eng
He's staying! ☺ Eintracht have exercised their option to make Luka #Jovic's deal a permanent one, the forward signing a contract until June 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣! #Jovic2023 #SGE https://t.co/3BAAcbgxCT
Per Goal, both La Liga giants are keen on the 21-year-old, while his coach also said Bayern Munich and Manchester City are eyeing Jovic.
He moved to the Bundesliga on loan in 2017 after an unsuccessful spell with Portuguese heavyweights Benfica. The Eagles will be kicking themselves for inserting a clause into the deal, as Jovic has developed into one of the most wanted strikers on the planet in Germany.
Per Goal's Ronan Murphy, Eintracht could flip him for a huge profit, but they're eager to keep him around for now:
Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul
OFFICIAL: Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Luka Jovic from Benfica, activating the purchase option in his loan deal. He has signed a contract with Frankfurt until 2023. He’s hugely in demand so could make them a huge profit, but they’re eager to keep him. #SGE https://t.co/CyJbtsh2v8
His father has already said Jovic won't be leaving the club this summer, as he has no interest in a bench role elsewhere:
Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul
Luka Jovic's father wants him to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt, telling Bild: "Luka has enquiries. The ones from Barcelona are there. But he has no interest. He doesn't know if he can play football there. He wants to be in the Champions League with Eintracht and stay in Frankfurt."
Such a mindset makes sense for the young talent, who has been regarded as a future star since he broke into Red Star Belgrade's senior side as a teenager.
The Guardian profiled Jovic as part of their Next Generation list in 2014, and sportswriter Aleksandar Holiga compared him to Colombian hitman Radamel Falcao.
He joined Benfica in 2016, but his playing time took a massive hit, and his development stalled.
The loan move to Frankfurt was exactly what he needed, and his development in Germany has been spectacular:
Real Madrid, in particular, could use the youngster, as they struggled for goals at times this season and are expected to overhaul the squad in the summer. Jovic will likely decline any transfer for now, however.
Expect the starlet to stay at Eintracht for at least one more season before completing his switch to a top club.
