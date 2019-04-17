Barcelona, Real Madrid Target Luka Jovic Completes Permanent Frankfurt Transfer

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Barcelona and Real Madrid transfer target Luka Jovic has completed a permanent transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt, with the German side announcing they have triggered their option on the rising star.

The Serb has signed a contract until 2023:

Per Goal, both La Liga giants are keen on the 21-year-old, while his coach also said Bayern Munich and Manchester City are eyeing Jovic.

He moved to the Bundesliga on loan in 2017 after an unsuccessful spell with Portuguese heavyweights Benfica. The Eagles will be kicking themselves for inserting a clause into the deal, as Jovic has developed into one of the most wanted strikers on the planet in Germany.

Per Goal's Ronan Murphy, Eintracht could flip him for a huge profit, but they're eager to keep him around for now:

His father has already said Jovic won't be leaving the club this summer, as he has no interest in a bench role elsewhere:

Such a mindset makes sense for the young talent, who has been regarded as a future star since he broke into Red Star Belgrade's senior side as a teenager.

The Guardian profiled Jovic as part of their Next Generation list in 2014, and sportswriter Aleksandar Holiga compared him to Colombian hitman Radamel Falcao.

He joined Benfica in 2016, but his playing time took a massive hit, and his development stalled.

The loan move to Frankfurt was exactly what he needed, and his development in Germany has been spectacular:

Real Madrid, in particular, could use the youngster, as they struggled for goals at times this season and are expected to overhaul the squad in the summer. Jovic will likely decline any transfer for now, however.

Expect the starlet to stay at Eintracht for at least one more season before completing his switch to a top club.