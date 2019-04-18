Run It Back? What NBA's Top Old-Timers Could Still Give Their Teams in 2020

1 of 5

If you can still remember Carmelo Anthony dropping 42 points on 25 shots—16-of-20 on twos!—during a 2010 playoff win over the Jazz, get ready to feel old: He turns 35 this May.

Perception of Anthony's game is seldom rosy. His universal popularity peaked before he left the Denver Nuggets. Joining the New York Knicks elevated his profile, but it also set the stage for a six-plus-season assault on his value to winning basketball and his standing relative to other stars.

Some of the criticism is unfair. Age is kind to no one, and skeptics and supporters alike struggle to adjust expectations for marquee names. Others tend to fall in love with the latest idea of superstardom. Those who don't conform to the trendiest styles become memes.

Above all, time has a way of eroding memory. Whereas some players are mythologized the further they're removed from their prime (see: Jordan, Michael), others get retroactively denounced for not fitting within a specific superstar mold (see: Iverson, Allen).

Anthony is somehow a member of both parties. Struggling in Oklahoma City and flaming out in Houston have done nothing to bridge the divide. His most enthusiastic supporters still fancy him a primary option. Many of his detractors believe, even as he's unemployed, he has overstayed his welcome.

Whether Anthony can have an impact next season is in the eye of the beholder. Some will hold out hope he can, at long last, transition into role-player duty. More will see his next contract, assuming he gets one, as ceremonial. A select few will cling to the belief that he can be one of the two best players on a really good team.

Everyone would be best served to let go of their preconceptions, no matter how reasonable or radical. Anthony is a future Hall of Famer. Going out like this without a season to say goodbye wouldn't feel right.

Which isn't to say he's blameless in that scenario. He probably would've found another home this year if he weren't so selective about where he plays and how he's used. He has never come across as someone willing to take on a leadership role for a young upstart without the guarantee of floor time or touches.

Still, Anthony needs to play again. Somewhere. Anywhere. He tried fitting in with the Rockets and Thunder, albeit begrudgingly. He deserves the opportunity to leave the Association as a member of a team. It doesn't have to be a conventional farewell tour, so much as a chance for him and us to say farewell at all.

