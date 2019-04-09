Highlights: Watch Jamal Crawford Become Oldest Player Ever to Score 50 Points

Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Right Arrow Icon

Phoenix Suns guard Jamal Crawford did his best to steal the spotlight from Dirk Nowitzki in what could have been the latter's final game at American Airlines Center.

The 39-year-old Crawford poured in 51 points on 18-of-30 shooting from the field and 7-of-13 shooting from three-point range during Tuesday's 120-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

ESPN Stats & Info noted he surpassed His Airness as the oldest player in league history to score 50 in a single game:

Crawford is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year and has served as a scoring spark throughout his career.

He entered play averaging a mere 7.3 points per game this season but now has a memorable performance from his time on the Suns to add to his career accolades.