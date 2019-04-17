Michael Ballack: Jose Mourinho 'Would Bring a Certain Glamour' to Bayern Munich

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Former Bayern Munich star Michael Ballack has advised the German champions to appoint Jose Mourinho as manager when current boss Nico Kovac leaves the club.

Kovac is only in his first season in charge at Bayern and they are now on track to win the Bundesliga, although Borussia Dortmund sit just one point behind them in second:

The 47-year-old's position is not completely secure as Bayern have failed to dominate the title race, and they were also knocked out the UEFA Champions League this season by Liverpool at the last-16 stage.

If Bayern win the title again this term, it seems unlikely Kovac will leave the club.

But Ballack believes Mourinho, who was sacked by Manchester United in December, would be a good fit for the club in the future, per Bild (h/t MailOnline's Peter Rutzler):

"Right now Niko Kovac is the head coach and that should be respected. He does a good job. [But] one cannot deny that, at some point in the future, the appointment of Mourinho would bring a certain glamour to the club and the Bundesliga. It has been seen with Pep Guardiola—his appointment gave the league a giant jolt, even if he did not win the Champions League at the end with Bayern.

"Guardiola introduced a certain style of play, he's an exceptional coach. In addition, the international profile of each club is many times higher when you get Guardiola or Mourinho. With a coach like Mourinho, it's probably easier for a club to get top stars. At the moment, the Bundesliga does not have the same appeal for world-class players as the Premier League. But Bayern would be well-advised to have world stars in their team."

Ballack, 42, played under Mourinho during his four-season spell at Chelsea between 2006 and 2010.

At that time, the Portuguese manager was at the top of his game. He left his post in west London in 2007 with two Premier League titles and went on to win the treble with Inter Milan in 2009-10, and he then beat Guardiola's Barcelona to the Liga title with Real Madrid in 2011-12.

Mourinho returned to Chelsea and won a third Premier League title in 2014-15, but his career has been on a downward trajectory ever since.

He has left both Chelsea and United after dire starts to Premier League seasons and no longer seems to have the magic touch he once did:

However, having managed successfully in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain, the 56-year-old may well see a challenge in plying his trade in Germany.

If Bayern take on Ballack's advice and pursue Mourinho when they next need a manager, he could well be open to the prospect.