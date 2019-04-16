MLB Rumors: Craig Kimbrel Is 'Closer' to Signing Contract Amid Brewers Interest

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Closing pitcher Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the ninth inning in Game Four of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Craig Kimbrel's free agency may be winding to a close.

According to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com, the veteran relief pitcher is "moving 'closer' to a decision on where he will sign his next contract, one source said Monday, but the situation remains sufficiently fluid that there is no clear favorite to sign the seven-time All-Star closer."

Morosi also noted that the Milwaukee Brewers have spoken with Kimbrel's agent in recent weeks, though "Milwaukee's need for Kimbrel is tied to the performance and durability of reliever Jeremy Jeffress, who has yet to pitch in the Majors this season because of weakness in his right (throwing) shoulder."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

