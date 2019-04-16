Sergio Conceicao Says Liverpool Play Like 'The Best Team in the World'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Porto will face the "best team in the world" when they host Premier League leaders Liverpool in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

It's the view of Porto manager Sergio Conceicao, who lavished praise on the Reds for the way they play, per Press Association Sport (h/t Sky Sports):

"Liverpool are all about the way that I think about football. I like the Liverpool dynamics, their game model. I like the way they play with the ball and without it, it's similar to how I see football. In my opinion, in a lot of these moments they are the best team in the world."

Conceicao's admiration for Liverpool's style of play is based on first-hand experience after Porto were beaten 2-0 at Anfield last week. Goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino showcased the effectiveness of the high-intensity pressing game the Reds have perfected on the watch of manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German has been in charge since 2015, but this season feels like the moment all his ideas have come to fruition. It's a feeling reinforced by Sunday's comprehensive 2-0 defeat of Chelsea at Anfield, which was good enough to take the Reds clear of Manchester City domestically.

Now the attention returns to the Champions League, where Liverpool will be looking to go one better than last season.

It looks possible since Klopp has Liverpool relentlessly harassing opposition players in possession and committing to attacking areas in numbers with tough running. Those have been the hallmarks of the so-called "Gegenpressing" philosophy Klopp has made famous.

He won two titles using the approach at Borussia Dortmund and the same ideas guided Liverpool to last season's Champions League final. Losing 3-1 to a Gareth Bale-inspired Real Madrid last May means Klopp is still waiting to win his first silverware on Merseyside.

Two is proving to be the magic number, with a two-point lead over Manchester City in England's top flight and a two-goal advantage over Porto inching Liverpool closer to trophies.

Seeing off Porto altogether is far from a foregone conclusion, though, even if Conceicao's words may instil fear in his own players. Porto usually do the scaring at the imposing Estadio do Dragao.

The presence of a striker as prolific as Moussa Marega, who has six goals to his credit in this season's Champions League, means Liverpool's players should be wary about the challenge:

Porto will also welcome midfielder playmaker Hector Herrera back from suspension, as well as central defender Pepe. The latter won the Champions League three times with Real, and his experience could prove key on Wednesday.

Even so, Klopp will fancy his touted squad to make it through, thanks mainly to the star players at both ends of the team. Centre-back Virgil van Dijk, the world's most expensive defender, keeps the door closed at the back, while a forward line of Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah can score goals anywhere.

Conceicao knows all about their threat, per Sky Sports: "We have to make up a two-goal deficit against a side who are very strong on the wings and on the counter-attack."

Ultimately, the pressure is off Porto. Instead, the onus is on Klopp and his players to finally make good on their obvious talent and justify lofty labels like those given to them by Conceicao.

Winning at least one major trophy this season is the only way to do it.