NBA Rumors: Bismack Biyombo Exercises $17M Hornets Contract Option

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo (8) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo has exercised his $17 million option for the 2019-20 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Biyombo was acquired in July 2018 in a three-team deal that landed Charlotte a pair of second-round picks.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

