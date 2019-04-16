NBA Rumors: Bismack Biyombo Exercises $17M Hornets Contract Option

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo has exercised his $17 million option for the 2019-20 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Biyombo was acquired in July 2018 in a three-team deal that landed Charlotte a pair of second-round picks.

