Juan Mata Says David De Gea Is 'Happy' at Manchester United Amid Exit Rumours

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has said his team-mate and compatriot David De Gea is happy at Old Trafford, amid continued speculation regarding the goalkeeper's long-term future at the club.

De Gea has frequently been linked with a departure from the Red Devils, and at the end of the current campaign, he will have just one year left to run on his current deal. It means rumours are set to intensify as the summer transfer window creeps into view.

But in an interview with Mundo Deportivo (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness) ahead of United's clash with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Mata said his fellow Spaniard is content with life in Manchester.

"David is an extraordinary keeper. He gives you points and makes saves that change the course of the match. There are not many like him; rather, they are scarce," Mata said. "His [De Gea's] future has been talked about for a long time, but he still has a contract. He is calm, focused. I see him happy."

Speaking after the win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Saturday, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his goalkeeper:

For United supporters, the summer may be a nervy time. Given De Gea is rated as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, there are many clubs who may seek to take advantage of his contract situation.

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to pay the former Atletico Madrid stopper a weekly wage of £350,000, the sum he is asking for from United. It's said De Gea is a "top target" for the Ligue 1 champions.

De Gea hasn't enjoyed his best season for United, although he continues to make big contributions. Per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, his distribution has put the team in trouble in recent matches:

However, with the score locked at 1-1 against the Hammers, De Gea made an exceptional save to keep out Michail Antonio's header before United went on to win the game.

Football journalist Sam Pilger said he thinks the stop is among the best the goalkeeper has ever made for United:

The man himself spoke about the save after the game:

While he has made errors at times this season, De Gea has more than enough credit in the bank at Old Trafford. If he were to depart, he'd leave a huge void at the base of the team, as so often he's been on hand to make key stops after lacklustre defending from those ahead of him.

With that in mind, United fans will be desperate to see De Gea commit his future to the club before the end of the season. However, with high-profile interest on the continent and UEFA Champions League football far from secure for next term, that may prove to be a challenge for the Red Devils.