Napoli vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa Match

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

If either Arsenal or Napoli are to win a trophy this season, it will have to be the UEFA Europa League.

Napoli are second in Serie A, but they are 17 points behind leaders Juventus, while their Coppa Italia campaign came to an end back in January, just days after Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup.

The Gunners have barely been involved in this season's Premier League title race and are in a fierce battle for the top four.

For them, a Europa League triumph would not only return a major piece of silverware but also offer them an alternative route to the UEFA Champions League if they fail to finish in the Premier League's top four.

Arsenal are in the driving seat to advance to the semi-finals after a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium in their quarter-final first leg against Napoli last week. But the Partenopei have more than enough quality to turn things around on Thursday on their home turf.



Date: Thursday, April 18

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK), Univision Deportes (USA)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), B/R Live (USA)

Match Odds: Napoli 8-11, Arsenal 75-19, Draw 16-5

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

In all competitions, Arsenal have won just three of their last 13 on the road, and lost seven.

That is in stark contrast to their impeccable home record, which has seen them win eight in a row at the Emirates.

Their most recent home win was last week's 2-0 triumph over Napoli in the first leg (U.S. only):

As a result of that victory, Arsenal are deserved favourites to advance to the last four of the Europa League, but their away form means it is far from guaranteed.

Napoli will be eager to prey on the fact the Gunners are much less confident away from home.

If the hosts can get an early goal on Thursday, they will be in a superb position to turn tie around.

Arsenal themselves will also likely look to get on the scoreboard as early as possible as an away goal from them would leave Napoli needing to score four times.

The good news for Arsenal is that Lucas Torreira looks set to be available despite being substituted at half-time in Monday's win at Watford:

The battling Uruguayan midfielder should be an ideal player for Thursday's crucial clash as he can stifle the likes of Dries Mertens, Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Insigne in Napoli's attack.

While Arsenal have been weak away from home this season, they have a head coach in Unai Emery who is an expert in navigating the latter stages of the Europa League.

He won the tournament three times as Sevilla manager and is well placed to steer Arsenal to the last four in 2018-19.