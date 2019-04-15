Watch Doc Rivers Explain How Stranger Returned $2K After He Dropped It on Street

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MARCH 22: Head coach Doc Rivers of the LA Clippers reacts to a call during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on March 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The parking costs in downtown San Francisco must be getting out of control. 

Speaking to reporters Monday, Rivers told a story about how a good Samaritan informed him he had dropped some money out of his pocket while walking around the city. Apparently, he was carrying around $2,000.

To be fair to Rivers, two grand is a drop in the bucket relative to how much he's making this season. He will earn over $10 million before his extension kicks in—the full details of which are unknown.

By recovering his money, Rivers avoided a potential headache that would've added to what is already a stressful time. The Clippers lost 121-104 to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their playoff series and are almost certainly headed for a quick exit in the first round.

