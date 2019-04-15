Watch Doc Rivers Explain How Stranger Returned $2K After He Dropped It on Street

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The parking costs in downtown San Francisco must be getting out of control.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Rivers told a story about how a good Samaritan informed him he had dropped some money out of his pocket while walking around the city. Apparently, he was carrying around $2,000.

To be fair to Rivers, two grand is a drop in the bucket relative to how much he's making this season. He will earn over $10 million before his extension kicks in—the full details of which are unknown.

By recovering his money, Rivers avoided a potential headache that would've added to what is already a stressful time. The Clippers lost 121-104 to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their playoff series and are almost certainly headed for a quick exit in the first round.