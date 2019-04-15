Giants' Eli Manning Reveals How He Learned of Odell Beckham Jr. Trade to Browns

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The trade of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns was one of the biggest moments of the NFL offseason so far, but Eli Manning apparently found out the same way as most fans.

"I found out just watching TV one night," the quarterback said Monday, per Michael Eisen of the team's official site. "I just came across the [tracker] at the bottom of the screen. Started to get a few texts. That is how I found out."

Considering the trade took away one of the most talented players on the roster and the team's leading receiver in four of the last five years, it's surprising the organization made the move without notifying its franchise quarterback and longest-tenured player.



Manning discussed the emotional factor of losing Beckham.

"Odell has been a teammate for five years and has been a friend," he added. "These circumstances, you think about the player involved. It is more than just a player; it is someone you have a relationship with. You think more about that person, how they are handling it and that they are OK and doing well with it."

Manning said the two have spoken since the deal, although Beckham seems to be doing fine in his new location.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said his relationship with the receiver is already great. "It's like a love story," he stated, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Beckham also gets to reunite with former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Manning seems confident in his team's ability to improve upon last year's 5-11 record.

"I am excited about the players that we have and the additions that we have made," he said. "Get everyone up to speed and on the same page. Keep moving forward."

The 38-year-old will hope Sterling Shepard and the recently signed Golden Tate will be able to pick up the slack at receiver.