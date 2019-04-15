2019 World Series Odds: Astros, Dodgers Favored over Yankees, Red Sox, More

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - APRIL 13: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros is congratulated by Michael Brantley #23 of the Houston Astros after hitting a solo home run off of starting pitcher Felix Hernandez #34 of the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on April 13, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

A little over two weeks into the 2019 MLB regular season, the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are co-favorites to win the World Series

Neither the Astros nor the Dodgers lead their respective division, but they're each +600 (bet $100 to win $600) to be the last team standing this year. The New York Yankees (+650) and Boston Red Sox (+700) follow closely behind.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

