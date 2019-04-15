Giorgio Chiellini, Mario Mandzukic Not in Juventus' UCL Squad for Ajax 2nd Leg

Claudio Villa./Getty Images

Giorgio Chiellini and Mario Mandzukic have both been left out of Juventus' squad for their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Ajax on Tuesday:

The absence of both players will be a blow to Juve as they aim to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Amsterdam.

Both players have failed to recover from injury in time for the game, although Emre Can, Douglas Costa and Daniele Rugani are back in the squad.

