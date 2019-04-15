Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Fans Shouldn't Worry over Paul Pogba Exit Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Manchester United supporters shouldn't be concerned over the long-term future of star midfielder Paul Pogba, amid continued speculation regarding a summer departure.

Pogba has been a key man for the Red Devils this season and has played some of his best football for the club following the arrival of Solskjaer as manager. However, he has been linked regularly with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks.

Ahead of United's UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg showdown with Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Tuesday, the Red Devils boss was asked about Pogba prior to the game:

According to Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, Los Blancos are ready to launch "Operation Pogba" this summer. In the piece, Diaz reported United will not relinquish the services of the player easily and Madrid would likely have to make an initial offer of €150 million (£129 million).

Pogba is reportedly interested in the move, as he is keen to play under French football icon Zinedine Zidane, per Diaz. Earlier this year, the United midfielder said a switch to Real Madrid would represent a "dream."

Still, according to Solskjaer the midfielder is ready for the match with Barcelona in the Champions League. Having lost the first leg of the tie 1-0 on home soil, you feel the Red Devils will require an inspired display from Pogba if they are to stand any chance of getting through to the semi-finals.

An own goal from Luke Shaw after smart work from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez was enough to separate the teams in the first leg:

Following an initial purple patch when Solskjaer took charge of the team, Pogba's form has regressed in recent weeks. However, he was on the scoresheet from the penalty spot twice on Saturday, as United edged past West Ham United 2-1 in the Premier League.

Per the league's Twitter account, the Frenchman is becoming an expert from the spot:

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette praised the productivity of Pogba in a campaign where he has received some criticism:

With Ander Herrera's contract set to expire at the end of the season and Nemanja Matic reaching the twilight of his career, it would be a bold decision if the Red Devils were to cash in on Pogba.

Not only is he a scorer and creator, at his best he can drive the team forward and produce movements of ingenuity. James Robson of the Evening Standard thinks Madrid would have to part with a massive amount to secure Pogba:

The United man's value will only increase if he can shine at the Camp Nou, and helping eliminate Barcelona would only earn him more admirers in the Spanish capital.

Madrid are an attractive prospect for any player, and when they go hard after a target it's rare they don't get their man. Still, United are one of a few clubs in the world with the financial might to resist a summer pursuit from the La Liga giants.