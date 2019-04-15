Marco Verratti Says 'I'm Staying in Paris' Amid PSG Exit Rumours

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Marco Veratti has moved to end speculation around his future at Paris Saint-Germain by saying he will be "staying in Paris" into next season.

The Italian has been heavily linked with Barcelona in the past, and Manchester United and Juventus have both been touted as potential suitors more recently, per Goal. His contract at PSG runs to 2021.

However, per Sport, it is now expected he will sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes to 2024.

And Verratti has made it clear he wants to remain at the club, per Telefoot (h/t Sport): "Yes, I'm staying in Paris. If nothing happens and the club doesn't want to dump me, I will be playing here next year."

The 26-year-old has been at PSG since 2012 and is on track to win his sixth Ligue 1 title this season.

He has been a key player for the club in their quest to become one of Europe's elite.

Verratti has shown on numerous occasions that he is a world-class midfielder, not least in PSG's superb 2-0 win at Old Trafford against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League last 16 back in February:

However, he was then part of the side that capitulated against the Red Devils in the second leg, when PSG lost 3-1 at home to exit the tournament at the first knockout round:

It was not the first time PSG had taken a commanding lead in the opening leg only to somehow contrive to exit the tournament.

The French side beat Barcelona 4-0 at home in the first leg of their last-16 tie in 2016-17, only to lose the away leg 6-1.

On that occasion, Verratti was again superb in the first leg but could not produce the same performance in the second.

Nevertheless, the Italy international is a highly sought-after player and could command a starting spot at most of Europe's top clubs.

He has now made it clear, though, he is not going anywhere, and is keen to persist with PSG as they attempt to make good on their enormous potential on the continental stage.