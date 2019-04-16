Kyler Murray Rumors: Redskins Visit Canceled Amid Cardinals 2019 NFL Draft Buzz

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 16, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who is a candidate to become the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, reportedly will no longer make a scheduled visit with the Washington Redskins.

Steve Wyche of NFL Network reported the news on Tuesday.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Arizona Cardinals, who will make the draft's first selection barring a trade, are "all in" on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner:

Grant Gordon of NFL.com speculated as to what the cancellation may mean.

"This is likely a sign that Murray or his representation is confident the reigning Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma will have been drafted by the time Washington picks at No. 15 in the first round," Gordon wrote.

"Murray has long been predicted to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals due to how well he would presumably fit in to the offense of first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has stated the team hasn't made a decision yet, though."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

