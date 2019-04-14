Thomas Tuchel Takes Aim at PSG Board After 5-1 Loss Against Lille

Thomas Tuchel Takes Aim at PSG Board After 5-1 Loss Against LilleApril 14, 2019
Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel fired criticism at the club board after the 5-1 defeat against Lille on Sunday, blaming a lack of available players amid many injuries for the loss.
Les Parisiens could have won the title but were instead humiliated by Ligue 1's second-ranked team, and after the contest, Tuchel went off in an interview with Canal+.
Per sportswriter Jeremy Smith, he disagreed with star forward Kylian Mbappe, who said the team had played poorly:
Tuchel disagrees with Mbappe who said they played like deubtants. Saying they were pretty much level with Lille for most of match - had 2 goals disallowed, Kehrer should have scored. Uses excuse of players having to play who haven't played a lot (surely his fault?).
Tuchel now worrying about whether he'll have a squad to take to PSG's next match at Nantes. What's the French for tiniest violin in the world?
Get French Football News shared additional comments:
Thomas Tuchel: "This is too much, we cannot continue like this. I don't know who will play at Nantes (Wednesday)! We will have 13 or 14 players. We are missing too many players & nobody is speaking about it." (C+)
Thomas Tuchel losing the plot, fires shots at the PSG board: "We are missing Adrien Rabiot, Lassana Diarra... but everyone thinks that's ok because we are winning." (C+)
PSG needed only a draw away to Lille to secure the title, but the night quickly turned into one of their worst of the season. Thomas Meunier opened the scoring with an own goal, and while Juan Bernat got an equaliser after great work from Mbappe, he was also sent off for pulling down Nicolas Pepe.
That dismissal opened the floodgates. Pepe himself made it 2-1, and Jonathan Bamba, Gabriel and Jose Fonte all got in on the action.
The defeat marked the worst for PSG in Ligue 1 in nearly two decades:
5 - It is the first time since 2 December 2000 at Sedan (1-5) that Paris have conceded at least five goals in a Ligue 1 game. Earthquake. #LOSCPSG https://t.co/5YDbiP0fb4
Les Parisiens will now have to wait until at least Wednesday with their title celebrations, as they'll visit Nantes in midweek. Despite the loss to Lille, they still hold a massive 17-point lead in the standings, and they could have won the title in their last match, a shock 2-2 draw against Strasbourg.
PSG have been without Neymar for months and have also missed Edinson Cavani since the 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in March. Both Meunier and Thiago Silva left the pitch with knocks during the first half on Sunday.
