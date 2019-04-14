Thomas Tuchel Takes Aim at PSG Board After 5-1 Loss Against Lille

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel fired criticism at the club board after the 5-1 defeat against Lille on Sunday, blaming a lack of available players amid many injuries for the loss.

Les Parisiens could have won the title but were instead humiliated by Ligue 1's second-ranked team, and after the contest, Tuchel went off in an interview with Canal+.

Per sportswriter Jeremy Smith, he disagreed with star forward Kylian Mbappe, who said the team had played poorly:

Get French Football News shared additional comments:

PSG needed only a draw away to Lille to secure the title, but the night quickly turned into one of their worst of the season. Thomas Meunier opened the scoring with an own goal, and while Juan Bernat got an equaliser after great work from Mbappe, he was also sent off for pulling down Nicolas Pepe.

That dismissal opened the floodgates. Pepe himself made it 2-1, and Jonathan Bamba, Gabriel and Jose Fonte all got in on the action.

The defeat marked the worst for PSG in Ligue 1 in nearly two decades:

Les Parisiens will now have to wait until at least Wednesday with their title celebrations, as they'll visit Nantes in midweek. Despite the loss to Lille, they still hold a massive 17-point lead in the standings, and they could have won the title in their last match, a shock 2-2 draw against Strasbourg.

PSG have been without Neymar for months and have also missed Edinson Cavani since the 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in March. Both Meunier and Thiago Silva left the pitch with knocks during the first half on Sunday.