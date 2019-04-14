Pele Under Observation at Hospital After Procedure to Remove Kidney Stone

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Brazil legend Pele is in "good health" but remains "under observation" after he underwent a procedure to remove a kidney stone, the hospital treating him has said.

Per The Sun's William Pugh, Pele had a ureteral stone removed at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paolo after being admitted on Tuesday, having had surgery in France earlier this month after suffering a urinary infection.

Pugh relayed a statement from the hospital, which said: "Pele remains clinically stable and in good health. He has been medically evaluated and is still under observation."

Following his stay in a Parisian hospital at the start of April, the 78-year-old took to Twitter to reassure fans of his recovery:

Argentina legend Diego Maradona, who has long rivalled Pele for the mantle as the greatest player of all time, took to Instagram to wish him well, via Twitter user Georgebakhos1:

Pele was also hospitalised with a urinary infection in November 2014 after having kidney stones removed, and had an operation on a prostate condition the following May.

As a player, he remains Brazil's all-time top scorer with 77 goals, and he helped fire the Selecao to three FIFA World Cup victories in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Overall, he scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 career appearances for Brazil, Santos and New York Cosmos.