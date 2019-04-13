Amir Johnson Fined by 76ers for Using Cellphone During Game 1 Loss to Nets

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers fined forward Amir Johnson for conduct detrimental to the team after he was seen using a cellphone in Saturday's 111-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their first-round series Saturday.

"The 76ers organization has fined Amir Johnson for conduct detrimental to the team. I have addressed the matter with Amir directly and he understands why his actions were unacceptable. We are moving forward together with our full focus now on Game 2," general manager Elton Brand said in a statement.

Johnson, who was shown on the camera showing a text message to Joel Embiid, apologized for his actions.

"I apologize for having my phone on the bench in today's game," Johnson said. "I take full responsibility and will accept the consequences of my actions. I also apologize to my teammates, the 76ers organization and the fans for the distraction this has caused."

Embiid told reporters after the game that Johnson was checking his phone because his daughter is sick.

"I just looked down because he said his daughter was extremely sick and he was checking on her," Embiid said.

The NBA prohibits players from having cellular devices on the floor, for both competitive and optics purposes. It's possible the league will fine Johnson as well.

Sixers coach Brett Brown called the incident "completely unacceptable."

Johnson is not part of the Sixers rotation and did not play a minute in the team's Game 1 loss but is seen as a veteran leader on the team.