Juventus Legend Andrea Barzagli Announces Retirement After 2018-19 Campaign

April 13, 2019

Juventus' Italian defender Andrea Barzagli acknowledges fans at the end of the Italian Serie A football match SPAL 2013 vs Juventus on April 13, 2019
ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has announced he will retire after the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign.

The veteran centre-back made the announcement after Saturday's 2-1 loss against SPAL in Serie A, per Fabrizio Romano of Sky:

Per Football Italia, he added he's unsure what's next for him:

The 37-year-old has been an important part of Juventus' defence since returning to Serie A in 2011. He previously won a Bundesliga title with Wolfsburg in 2009 but found himself at a crossroads two years later.

His career in Germany had stalled, and Juventus offered the defender a chance at a fresh start. Per the Guardian's Chris Weir, he moved for a cost of just £300,000, a transfer that has been described by club chairman Andrea Agnelli as the "best signing Juventus ever made."

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 11: Andrea Barzagli of Juventus looks during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 11, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Just months after his arrival in Turin, Antonio Conte was appointed as manager, and he made the Italy international a vital part of the side that went unbeaten in Serie A in his first campaign.

Barzagli has won a total of seven titles with the Bianconeri and will almost certainly pick up an eighth this season, although the defeat against SPAL delayed celebrations. He also won a World Cup with Italy in 2006, as well as four Coppa Italia trophies during his stint with Juventus.

The veteran started the SPAL match alongside 17-year-old Paolo Gozzi Uweru, a sign of the transition toward the next generation of stars the Italian giants are making:

Barzagli has struggled with injuries this season, and the outing against SPAL marked only his fourth start in all competitions. Leonardo Bonucci has been the preferred partner for Giorgio Chiellini in defence, while both Daniele Rugani and Martin Caceres are ahead of him in the pecking order.

He's likely to see plenty of minutes in the coming weeks, however, as manager Massimiliano Allegri rests his top options with an eye on the UEFA Champions League. Juventus host Ajax in the second leg of the quarter-finals on Tuesday following a 1-1 draw in the first game.

Barzagli's son, Mattia Niccolo, is a promising member of the Juventus academy, playing and training alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's son, per Calciomercato.

