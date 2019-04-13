Juventus Lose to SPAL, Fail to Secure Serie A Title with Cristiano Ronaldo out

Chris Ricco/Getty Images

SPAL delayed Juventus' march to an eighth successive Serie A title by earning a shock 2-1 victory at the Stadio Paolo Mazza in Ferrara on Saturday, with Cristiano Ronaldo rested ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Ajax in Turin.

After Moise Kean's opener, goals from Kevin Bonifazi and Sergio Floccari proved enough for the team in the bottom half of the division, and Juve paid the price for omitting attacking talisman Ronaldo from the matchday squad.

The Bianconeri still have a 20-point lead, but nearest Napoli, who have played a game less, have 21 to play for, starting with Sunday's trip to Chievo. Only a win will keep the title race alive for another week.

Even with a Ronaldo-less lineup, Juve got about SPAL quickly in the opening exchanges. The visitors moved the ball quickly between the lines and found creating chances easier than expected.

It helped to have Kean's pace to aim for. The 19-year-old showed a coolness belying his lack of experience when he finished with aplomb after being teed up by the impressive Joao Cancelo on the half-hour mark.

Kean's early contribution continued a prolific run in front of goal:

Similarly, Cancelo's keen eye for a pass has to be the envy of most of Europe's fellow full-backs:

Sadly for Juve, not everybody was as committed to the task of wrapping up the title as Kean and Cancelo. In particular, Paulo Dybala couldn't find his range in the final third.

In what should have been an ideal game for the Argentina international to remind manager Massimiliano Allegri of his worth, Dybala instead struggled to impose himself.

Dybala's vanishing act meant the Bianconeri lacked the flair and guile to add to their lead. The profligacy was punished when Bonifazi headed the equaliser four minutes after the break.

Things got worse for the supposed champions elect when Floccari struck 16 minutes from time. It was no less than the hosts deserved for the way they had upped the pace of the play after the restart.

Falling behind was also no less than Juve deserved for sauntering through too many of the early exchanges as though the prize was already won.

A late reprieve should have come from the head of Mattia De Sciglio, but the defender nodded wide after meeting a pinpoint free-kick from substitute Federico Bernardeschi.

Juve are too far in front to believe they will fall victim to what would be a historic change of fortune in this title race. However, Allegri should use this result as a reminder to his players about the importance of taking every match seriously.

He should also view it as tacit evidence his squad isn't strong enough to afford resting star names and still expect to win.

What's Next?

Juve face Ajax before returning to league action for a home game against bitter rivals Fiorentina on Saturday. SPAL are in Empoli earlier the same day.