Woj: Lakers 'Probably' Don't Plan to Replace Magic Johnson After Walton's Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly going to let general manager Rob Pelinka run the organization rather than hire a new president of basketball operations to replace Magic Johnson, who resigned Tuesday.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the Sedano Show the Lakers would let Pelinka handle the search to replace head coach Luke Walton after the sides mutually parted ways, and he noted that "probably" means they won't seek a new person to oversee the franchise:

