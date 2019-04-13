Woj: Lakers 'Probably' Don't Plan to Replace Magic Johnson After Walton's Exit

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Magic Johnson resigns as the Lakers' president of basketball operations prior to a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on April 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly going to let general manager Rob Pelinka run the organization rather than hire a new president of basketball operations to replace Magic Johnson, who resigned Tuesday.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the Sedano Show the Lakers would let Pelinka handle the search to replace head coach Luke Walton after the sides mutually parted ways, and he noted that "probably" means they won't seek a new person to oversee the franchise:

                 

