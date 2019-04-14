Leganes vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid continue their campaign in La Liga on Monday when they travel to the Estadio Municipal de Butarque to take on Leganes.

In a week in which the UEFA Champions League quarter-final seconds legs will be played, it will only serve as a reminder to Los Blancos what a disappointing campaign they've endured to be playing a domestic fixture on a Monday night rather than a European game in midweek.

Here are the details for their clash with Leganes:

Date: Monday, April 15

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV: Premier Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports (USA)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports UK, beIN Sports Connect

Odds: Leganes (21-5), Draw (13-4), Real Madrid (13-19)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

In Real's last match, they laboured to a 2-1 win over Eibar, coming from behind courtesy of a Karim Benzema brace.

The Frenchman bagged two second-half headers after Marc Cardona handed Eibar the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu:

He could easily have had a hat-trick. The striker had two goals disallowed for offside, the second a marginal call that required a lengthy VAR review, and he also hit the post.

The goals took his tally to 17 in La Liga this season. Benzema has only been more prolific in the league for Los Blancos in the 2010-11 and 2015-16 seasons, in which he bagged 21 and 24 goals, respectively.

Real have struggled since Cristiano Ronaldo left last summer, which was to be expected when he averaged 50 goals a season in all competitions over the course of his nine campaigns in the Spanish capital.

Benzema can't be faulted for his contributions, though, as SB Nation's Kiyan Sobhani noted:

With seven games left, he'll hope to at least hit the benchmark of 20 goals in La Liga again, starting with success against Leganes.

Los Pepineros have only scored 31 goals in as many matches this season—only Real Valladolid have a less potent attack in La Liga—so Real should be capable of dealing with them.

That said, Real have already lost five times on the road in La Liga this season including their last away match against Valencia on April 3, while Leganes have only lost twice at home.

If Los Blancos don't improve on their recent showings, it could be a difficult evening for them.