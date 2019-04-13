Lakers Rumors: LA Looking to Interview Ty Lue, Monty Williams for Head Coach Job

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 13, 2019

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts from the bench while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on October 25, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 110-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to interview former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and current Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams for their open head-coaching position.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the Lue news, while ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the information on Williams.

Lue, 41, led the Cavs to an NBA Finals championship and three Eastern Conference titles from 2015-2018. Cleveland went a combined 169-103 in the regular season and playoffs under Lue.

He played for the Lakers from 1998-2001 and was a part of two NBA championship teams in L.A.

Williams, 47, has five years of NBA head-coaching experience; he led the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans from 2010-2015. He led New Orleans to two postseason appearances and amassed a 175-229 record.

Both men appear to be the favorites to replace Luke Walton, who mutually parted ways with the franchise on Friday after three seasons at the helm. On Saturday, Walton reportedly agreed to become the new head coach for the Sacramento Kings, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski in particular called Lue a "strong frontrunner" for the gig.

Lue has a connection with Lakers superstar LeBron James, who played on the Cavs during all but six games of his head-coaching tenure.

James and Lue got along well, as evidenced by the player's remarks following his former coach's firing after a 0-6 start this season:

"He put us in position to win, he put us in position to succeed," James said. "And more importantly, he gave—all the onus was on the players. He gave us the responsibility to go out and do what we needed to do to win ball games. And that led us to—while he was at the helm—three Eastern Conference Finals, three Finals, one championship."

The Williams interview request could be in relation to the team's reported desire to land New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis.

Williams coached Davis for three seasons in New Orleans. The two were clearly close:

The Associated Press also said Williams had a "strong relationship" with Davis when the coach was fired in 2015.

Davis requested a trade on Jan. 28. One did not materialize before the Feb. 7 deadline, but he can become a free agent after next season and could conceivably sign with the Lakers even if the Pels decide to trade him elsewhere. Hiring Williams could be a selling point for Davis and ease his transition to the team should he don the purple and gold.

The next Lakers head coach will be the team's sixth this decade.

Related

    Joel Speaks on Phone Incident

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Joel Speaks on Phone Incident

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kings Hire Luke Walton

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Kings Hire Luke Walton

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Mirotic (Thumb) Expected to Return vs. Pistons

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mirotic (Thumb) Expected to Return vs. Pistons

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Nets' 3-Pt Shooting Key to Pulling Off Upset

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nets' 3-Pt Shooting Key to Pulling Off Upset

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report