Joel Embiid Will Not Play in Game 3 vs. Nets Because of Knee Injury

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss Thursday's NBA playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets due to a lingering knee injury, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin.

"It's tough. That's what tendinitis is all about," Embiid said of his injury, per McMenamin. "And some days you got your days and some other days is different. So even in the games that I play I just try to go out there and try to play for these guys. I try to help us win the series and eliminate them. So whatever, whatever I can do. But it's hard. I just got to keep pushing it and see how I do."

McMenamin also reported Greg Monroe will take over as the starting center.

Injuries have been an ongoing concern throughout Embiid's professional career. Since being taken third overall in 2014, the seven-footer has yet to appear in more than 64 regular-season games through his first five years in the league.

He missed his first two full seasons due to foot issues. A knee injury limited him to 31 games in his first season on the court in 2016-17, and he missed time last season as the result of an orbital fracture.

Embiid dealt with both a back injury and knee tendinitis this season, resulting in him playing in just 10 games after the All-Star break. Philadelphia (51-31) was fortunate enough to be comfortably in third place down the stretch, allowing the big man to try to get healthy for the playoffs.

However, the injury lingered into the playoffs, leaving his status in question.

Embiid, however, was able to give it a go when his team opened up postseason play.

Having a healthy Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons provides the Sixers with star power even with Embiid's injury. With J.J. Redick, Tobias Harris and more, they have the depth to remain competitive. But losing a two-time All-Star in Embiid for any amount of time would likely hurt their championship chances.

Without Embiid, the likes of Monroe and Boban Marjanovic will likely be asked to take on bigger roles.