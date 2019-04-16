Trades to Rescue NBA Superstars Who Missed the Playoffs

0 of 5

Winning is among the main criteria for NBA stardom. If you aren't leading your team to success, typically in the form of playoff trips, you're going to face questions about whether you're really all that good.

That way of thinking is reductive, though. Plenty of elite, productive talents owe their 2019 postseason absences to factors beyond their control. Basketball is a team sport, after all. Failures to reach the playoffs often result from inadequate supporting casts or poor front office management.

The idea here is to extricate stars from suboptimal situations and get them to spots in which they'll fit better, win more and generally perform in ways that eliminate those concerns about diminished team success.

Usually when we put these things together, we're serving two purposes by trying to come up with trades upon which both teams would agree. The goal is something mutually beneficial. We'll still operate in a reality where both clubs could talk themselves into swinging the proposed deals, but we're mainly advocates for the stars in question during this exercise.

When we're arguing for these trades, we're doing it with the goal of advancing the players' interests first. Namely, we want them to land in better situations.

All these guys—unquestionable stars still under contract and in their 20s—deserve better. Just as importantly, we deserve to see how exciting the league could get if any of these trades came to pass.