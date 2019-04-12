Hawks' Kent Bazemore Reportedly Will Opt into $19 Million Contract Option

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2019

Atlanta Hawks' Kent Bazemore smiles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kent Bazemore will exercise a $19.3 million player option in his contract for the 2019-20 NBA season on Monday. 

Agent Austin Walton provided the update to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

