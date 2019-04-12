Hawks' Kent Bazemore Reportedly Will Opt into $19 Million Contract Option

Hawks' Kent Bazemore Reportedly Will Opt into $19 Million Contract OptionApril 12, 2019
Aaron Gash/Associated Press
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kent Bazemore will exercise a $19.3 million player option in his contract for the 2019-20 NBA season on Monday.
Agent Austin Walton provided the update to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.
