Hawks' Kent Bazemore Reportedly Will Opt into $19 Million Contract Option

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kent Bazemore will exercise a $19.3 million player option in his contract for the 2019-20 NBA season on Monday.

Agent Austin Walton provided the update to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

