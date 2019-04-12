Raptors' OG Anunoby Out at Least 2 Weeks After Emergency Appendectomy

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors will start the postseason without one of their key bench players after OG Anunoby underwent an emergency appendectomy.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Anunoby is expected to miss at least two weeks following the procedure after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

Anunoby recently returned to the Raptors' lineup for the final three games of the regular season after missing one week with a concussion suffered on March 26 against the Chicago Bulls.

Even though Anunoby's absence hurts Toronto's depth, head coach Nick Nurse has a wealth of talent to choose from at the start of the postseason. Seven different players averaged at least 10 points per game in 2018-19.

If Anunoby is able to return exactly two weeks from the date of the procedure, he would be back in time for a potential Game 7 against the Orlando Magic on April 27.

A first-round pick by the Raptors in 2017, Anunoby started 62 games as a rookie. The 21-year-old moved to the bench this season following the acquisition of Kawhi Leonard. He averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 67 games.

The Raptors will host the Magic in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.