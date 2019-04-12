Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: 'I Don't Want to Be Boogie'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins is shedding part of his identity.

In an interview with The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, the Golden State Warriors center declared he no longer wanted to be identified by his nickname of Boogie.

"It's just like, Jesus Christ! It's so much extra put on with 'Boogie,'" Cousins said, adding: "I don't want to be Boogie. I just wanna be DeMarcus."

The famous tag has been associated with him since his time at the University of Kentucky.

Cousins is also focusing on "being the best me every day."

"I want my family and myself to be comfortable wherever I am at the time, and just be able to relax and kind of let my hair down," he said.

Cousins will enter a whole new world Saturday when the Warriors host the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals. It's the first time in his nine-year NBA career he will play a postseason game.

An Achilles injury suffered in January 2018 kept him out of the New Orleans Pelicans' playoff run last season.

Cousins is also trying to impress teams before he heads into free agency again this summer. The 28-year-old averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 games with Golden State.