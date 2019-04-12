Markus Howard to Forgo 2019 NBA Draft to Return to Marquette for Senior Season

Markus Howard to Forgo 2019 NBA Draft to Return to Marquette for Senior SeasonApril 12, 2019
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
Coming off his best season at Marquette, Markus Howard will continue his development on and off the court next season by returning to school.
Howard announced on Twitter he would be back with the Golden Eagles for his senior season:
Markus Howard @markushoward11
Unfinished Business🤫 Looking forward to next season with this team〽️🔷 #mubb https://t.co/mdSqE5qCwL
