Markus Howard to Forgo 2019 NBA Draft to Return to Marquette for Senior Season

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 15: Markus Howard #0 of the Marquette Golden Eagles dribbles the ball during the semifinal round of the Big East Tournament game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Madison Square Garden on March 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Coming off his best season at Marquette, Markus Howard will continue his development on and off the court next season by returning to school.

Howard announced on Twitter he would be back with the Golden Eagles for his senior season:

