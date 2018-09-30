2019 NBA Draft: Top Returning Prospects by Conference

1 of 6

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

1. De'Andre Hunter, Virginia SF/PF

Hunter built some draft-buzz momentum last year before breaking his wrist in March and later announcing he'd be back at Virginia.

An eye-test standout whose versatility is an obvious draw, Hunter plays and guards both forward spots. He used his quickness and body control to convert 12 of 19 drives out of isolation. Hunter didn't take many threes, but he shot 38.2 percent on his 55 attempts. And he knocked down 14 of 31 pull-up jumpers.

A mix of size (6'7", 225 lbs), length and quickness allowed Hunter to guard bigs and perimeter players. He ranked in the 87th percentile or better defending spot-ups, pick-and-rolls and isolation.

Hunter's upside and fit point to a path toward the 2019 lottery. But he's not a lock. He'll need to improve his shot-creating and shooting in a more featured role.

2. Ty Jerome, Virginia SG

After making a jump in 2017-18, Jerome figures to take another step forward with Devon Hall gone. Jerome averaged 1.7 threes and 3.9 assists per game his sophomore year, looking sharp as a shooter and a passer.

He isn't the most exciting athlete, but he compensates with skill, having converted 17 of 39 shots out of isolation and finished 28 of 61 runners.

Versatile, savvy and tough at both ends, Jerome has a chance to make NBA teams overlook his lack of speed and explosiveness for role-player potential.

3. Ky Bowman, Boston College PG

Bowman is a candidate to blow up after averaging 17.6 points per game (22.7 over his final six) alongside Jerome Robinson, who scored 20.7 of his own and then went pro. NBA teams could be drawn to Bowman's quickness and his ability to break down defenses. He plays at an exciting pace, which led to 3.2 turnovers per game last year.

Bowman needs to work on his control and his decision-making (49th percentile pick-and-rolls, 41st percentile transition). But he'll become a point guard worth tracking for his shot-making (2.3 3PTM), playmaking (4.7 assists) and unique rebounding average (6.8).

4. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech SG

Alexander-Walker looks the part physically with 6'5" size and broad shoulders, which helps buy him time with scouts. This year, he'll need his skills to catch up to those tools.

The main draw to Alexander-Walker at the moment is his shooting after he made 2.8 threes per 40 minutes at a 39.2 percent clip. He played almost exclusively off the ball in the half court, where he was an efficient spot-up scorer, having shot 40 percent on non-dribble jumpers and converted eight of 12 drives to the basket.

But he only generated 25 total points out of pick-and-rolls and isolation. To move up the first-round board, Alexander-Walker will want to take that next step working on the ball as a scorer and playmaker.

5. Oshae Brissett, Syracuse SF/PF

Brissett intrigued last year with his scoring versatility for a 6'8" athletic forward. He averaged 14.9 points and 1.5 threes per game, showing off shooting range and the ability to put the ball on the floor, having converted 17 of 40 drives out of isolation.

However, Brissett was a disaster around the basket (36.4 percent), unable to finish in traffic. He'd often become a black hole as well—he totaled just 34 assists in 37 games while playing an average of 38.1 minutes.

Other ACC Prospects to Watch

Tyus Battle, Syracuse SG

Dewan Huell, Miami C

Cameron Johnson, UNC SF

Terance Mann, Florida State SG/SF