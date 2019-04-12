Grizzlies Rumors: CJ Miles Opts in to $8.7M Contract for 2019-20 NBA Season

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Veteran small forward CJ Miles reportedly exercised the player option in his contract Friday to remain with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019-20.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Miles will make $8.7 million next season.

Miles was traded to Memphis along with Jonas Valanciunas and Delon Wright in the deal that sent center Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors this season.

The 32-year-old Miles is a 14-year NBA veteran who has spent time with the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Raptors and Grizzlies.

Miles was selected by Utah in the second round of the 2005 NBA draft, and he was one of the last players to go from high school to the NBA prior to the NBA changing its age eligibility requirements.

After averaging just 5.5 points per game over 40 appearances in a reserve role with the Raptors this season, Miles was far more prominent with the Grizzlies. In 13 games, Miles averaged 9.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per contest while shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from long range.

Miles averaged double figures in scoring in four straight seasons from 2014-15 through 2017-18. He also hit double figures in six of eight seasons from 2010-11 through 2017-18.

His most productive campaign came in 2014-15 with the Pacers when he averaged a career-high 13.5 points per game in 70 appearances, including 40 starts.

For his career, Miles boasts averages of 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers made and 1.1 assists in 838 regular-season games.

The Grizzlies appear set to enter a rebuild after trading Gasol to Toronto and missing the playoffs. They may also part ways with point guard Mike Conley, who can become a free agent after the 2019-20 season.

Memphis' long-term future rests in the hands of 2018 No. 4 overall draft pick Jaren Jackson Jr. and whoever they manage to land in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft.

Even rebuilding teams need veterans to help bring the younger players along, though, and given Miles' experience, he is an ideal candidate to do precisely that.