NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots Were Interested in Giants' Sterling Shepard

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2019

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly had interest in trading for wide receiver Sterling Shepard prior to his decision to sign a contract extension with the New York Giants.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Patriots' pursuit of Shepard had "gained steam" before New York extended him.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Shepard and the Giants agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension this week.

The 26-year-old Shepard is coming off a career year in terms of catches and yardage with 66 receptions for 872 yards and four touchdowns. He also appeared in and started all 16 games after missing five due to injury in 2017.

Prior to signing an extension with New York, the 2016 second-round pick out of Oklahoma had been set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2019.

He will be of greater importance than ever to the Giants during the upcoming season following the trade of superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. The Giants signed veteran receiver Golden Tate to replace Beckham, but Shepard may still be in line to be quarterback Eli Manning's top outside threat.

Shepard has spent a lot of time in the slot throughout his career, but since that is where Tate thrives most, Shepard figures to get more opportunities as an outside receiver, especially since New York lacks a true threat in that regard.

Given New England's offensive style, Shepard likely would have been a great fit with the Patriots. Quarterback Tom Brady loves to nickel and dime opposing defenses, and Shepard could have helped immensely in that regard.

While reigning Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman remains Brady's top option out of the slot, he is nearing 33 years of age and could have ceded to Shepard in the near future.

With trading for Shepard now off the table, Edelman and Phillip Dorsett are the top two receivers on New England's depth chart. Wideout figures to be a strong area of emphasis for the Patriots during the 2019 NFL draft, and they could take one with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round.

