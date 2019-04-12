Harry Kane Unlikely to Return to Tottenham This Season Due to Ankle Injury

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Harry Kane of Tottenham leaves the game during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino said it will be "difficult" for Harry Kane to feature for the club again this season after he suffered an ankle injury against Manchester City on Tuesday. 

Kane was withdrawn inside an hour in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg having suffered "significant lateral ligament" damage.

Per BBC Sport, Pochettino said:

"There is five weeks [of the season left], it is going to be difficult.

"Next week we are going to see with the specialist. We are going to do everything to recover him as soon as possible, but there is only five weeks of the season to recover.

"He was so upset after the game—it was a difficult moment for him. He is in a good place because he is a positive guy."

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Bayern: No Fines Over Coman-Lewandowski Brawl

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern: No Fines Over Coman-Lewandowski Brawl

    Goal
    via Goal

    Harry Kane Unlikely to Return This Season

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Harry Kane Unlikely to Return This Season

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Klopp Slams Chelsea Fans' 'Disgusting' Abuse of Salah

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Slams Chelsea Fans' 'Disgusting' Abuse of Salah

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Tottenham Charged by UEFA After Pitch Invasion

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Tottenham Charged by UEFA After Pitch Invasion

    Saiyed Adeem Karim
    via To The Lane And Back | Spurs Fan Blog | Opinions & Transfer News