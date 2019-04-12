Harry Kane Unlikely to Return to Tottenham This Season Due to Ankle Injury

TF-Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino said it will be "difficult" for Harry Kane to feature for the club again this season after he suffered an ankle injury against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Kane was withdrawn inside an hour in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg having suffered "significant lateral ligament" damage.

Per BBC Sport, Pochettino said:

"There is five weeks [of the season left], it is going to be difficult.

"Next week we are going to see with the specialist. We are going to do everything to recover him as soon as possible, but there is only five weeks of the season to recover.

"He was so upset after the game—it was a difficult moment for him. He is in a good place because he is a positive guy."

