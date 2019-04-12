Massimiliano Allegri to Rest Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus' Visit to SPAL

VI-Images/Getty Images

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed he will rest Cristiano Ronaldo for the Old Lady's visit to SPAL on Saturday.

Juve can wrap up the Serie A title with six matches to spare if they earn just a point against the relegation-battling Ferrara outfit.

Ronaldo returned from a thigh injury to score against Ajax on Wednesday as Juve earned a 1-1 draw at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie (U.S. only):

The return leg in Turin is on Tuesday, and Allegri said it would be needless to risk Ronaldo, 34, against SPAL:

Allegri will surely rest most of his key first-team players at the weekend.

An eighth consecutive Scudetto is all but secured, and the Champions League has been Juve's main focus for some time this season.

There can be no guarantees against Ajax, and Juventus will have to put their strongest team out against the Dutch side.

In the last round, Real Madrid won 2-1 in Amsterdam before being thrashed 4-1 at home by Ajax and exiting the tournament. Juve will want to avoid a similar fate.

As the tournament's all-time record goalscorer and a five-time winner, Ronaldo is Juventus' biggest weapon in their pursuit of a third Champions League crown:

Assuming the Italian giants manage to get past Ajax, Allegri will likely continue to use the Portuguese superstar only sparingly in the league.

When the draw was made, Juve's most likely opponents in a potential semi-final were Manchester City.

After Pep Guardiola's side lost their quarter-final first leg 1-0 away at Tottenham Hotspur, though, that is arguably no longer the case.

On the other side of the draw, Liverpool and Barcelona look the likely semi-finalists having earned leads in their ties against Porto and Manchester United, respectively.