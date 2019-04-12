Arsenal Open Investigation into Racist Abuse of Kalidou Koulibaly

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal have opened an investigation into racist abuse from a supporter toward Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Per the Mirror's Alex Richards, Arsenal are looking into a video posted to social media during Thursday's clash between the two sides at the Emirates Stadium, which depicted a fan racially abusing the Senegalese defender.

Richards relayed the Gunners' statement on the matter:

"We utterly condemn use of this type of racist language and have launched an investigation to identify the culprit.

"We operate a zero tolerance approach, and anyone behaving like this is not welcome at Arsenal and will be banned from matches.

"We have an extremely diverse community of fans who are all part of the Arsenal family and such incidents are rare at Emirates Stadium.

"We encourage supporters to report any incidents as they happen to stewards or via our matchday alert service."

Arsenal won 2-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, courtesy of Aaron Ramsey and an own goal from Koulibaly, who played the entire match.

On the same night, Chelsea prevented three of their own supporters entering Slavia Prague's Sinobo Stadium after they were filmed singing an Islamaphobic song in which they called Liverpool star and former Blues player Mohamed Salah "a bomber."

There have been several other high-profile allegations of supporters aiming racist abuse at players this season.

In December, the Blues suspended four supporters amid an investigation into the alleged racial abuse of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

After suffering racist abuse from Montenegro fans while playing for England in March, Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose said he "can't wait to see the back of" football because of the sport's governing bodies' failure to adequately deal with racism.