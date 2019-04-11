Chelsea Condemn Supporters' Racist Song About Mo Salah Before Europa League Game

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Liverpool and Porto at Anfield on April 09, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea have issued a statement condemning alleged supporter abuse of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

According to Metro, Chelsea fans were filmed singing an Islamophobic chant about the Egypt international which describes the player as "a bomber" before their UEFA Europa League match with Slavia Prague

Chelsea posted a statement on their official website about the incident on Thursday:

"Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them. Such individuals are an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won't tolerate them in their club."

Liverpool also produced a statement regarding the video which has gone viral on social media.

Per the club's website, the statement read:

"The video circulating online, showing vile discriminatory chants being aimed at one of our players, is dangerous and disturbing. Already this season, we have seen repulsive discriminatory abuse inside stadiums in England, Europe and across the world; abuse that was captured on devices and put into the public domain. We have also witnessed numerous hateful attacks on social media. This behaviour needs to be called out for what it is - unadulterated bigotry."

Liverpool added they will be working directly with Chelsea on the matter, thanking them for their stance against the abuse.

Related

    Alves on PSG Failures: They Should Listen to Me More! 😬

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alves on PSG Failures: They Should Listen to Me More! 😬

    Goal
    via Goal

    Report: Juventus in Constant Icardi Contact

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Juventus in Constant Icardi Contact

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Lewandowski and Coman Fight in Training

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lewandowski and Coman Fight in Training

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Batshuayi Has No Purchase Option at Palace

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Batshuayi Has No Purchase Option at Palace

    via Goal