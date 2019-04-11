Chelsea Condemn Supporters' Racist Song About Mo Salah Before Europa League Game

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea have issued a statement condemning alleged supporter abuse of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

According to Metro, Chelsea fans were filmed singing an Islamophobic chant about the Egypt international which describes the player as "a bomber" before their UEFA Europa League match with Slavia Prague.

Chelsea posted a statement on their official website about the incident on Thursday:

"Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them. Such individuals are an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won't tolerate them in their club."

Liverpool also produced a statement regarding the video which has gone viral on social media.

Per the club's website, the statement read:

"The video circulating online, showing vile discriminatory chants being aimed at one of our players, is dangerous and disturbing. Already this season, we have seen repulsive discriminatory abuse inside stadiums in England, Europe and across the world; abuse that was captured on devices and put into the public domain. We have also witnessed numerous hateful attacks on social media. This behaviour needs to be called out for what it is - unadulterated bigotry."

Liverpool added they will be working directly with Chelsea on the matter, thanking them for their stance against the abuse.