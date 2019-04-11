Raiders News: GM Mike Mayock Says Jon Gruden Told Him 'Don't Mess It Up, Dude'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock is heading into his first draft as an NFL executive. 

The head coach that got him those three picks had a simple message for his general manager. 

"Don't mess it up, dude. I took a lot of slings to get you three first-round picks," Mayock said Thursday on NFL Network.

Mayock was a renowned draft analyst for NFL Network from 2004-2018 before making the leap from television to the front office. He's thus far worked with Gruden to trade for Antonio Brown, sign tackle Trent Brown and wideout Tyrell Williams and do scouting work ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

The Raiders have the Nos. 4, 24 and 27 picks in the first round after trading Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper last year.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

