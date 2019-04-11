Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Broncos Not Interested in Dealing for Cardinals QB

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Don't expect Josh Rosen to be under center for the Denver Broncos this season.

On Thursday, Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted NFL Network reported the AFC West team is not interested in trading for the Arizona Cardinals signal-caller. Smith pointed out general manager John Elway passed on the chance to draft the UCLA product last year and isn't looking to acquire him this year either.

Denver traded for long-time Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco this offseason and appears primed to see what he can do for at least the 2019 campaign.

As for Arizona, trading Rosen would be a quick turnaround from when it made him the quarterback of the future in last year's draft. It selected him with the No. 10 overall pick and gave him the starting job during his rookie campaign.

He responded by completing 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Those numbers don't jump off the page, and the Cardinals could look to draft Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft and restart the quarterback process with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Arizona to select the reigning Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma with that top pick in his latest mock draft.

"Everyone in the NFL was shouting it from the rooftops in Indianapolis: Murray is the Cardinals' guy," Miller wrote. "All that's left is for the team to officially put Josh Rosen on the trade block."

If and when the Cardinals do that, the Broncos don't look like a team they will call.