Report: Manchester United Targeting Idrissa Gueye as Ander Herrera Replacement

Manchester United are reportedly targeting Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye as a potential replacement for Ander Herrera.

The Spaniard is set to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of the season and join French champions Paris Saint-Germain, according to James Robson at the Evening Standard.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be "exploring the possibility" of signing Gueye, who is expected to cost around £30 million.

