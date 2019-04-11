Report: Manchester United Targeting Idrissa Gueye as Ander Herrera Replacement

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIApril 11, 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Idrissa Gana Gueye of Everton controls the ball during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on April 07, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly targeting Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye as a potential replacement for Ander Herrera.

The Spaniard is set to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of the season and join French champions Paris Saint-Germain, according to James Robson at the Evening Standard.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be "exploring the possibility" of signing Gueye, who is expected to cost around £30 million.

         

