Report: Manchester United Targeting Idrissa Gueye as Ander Herrera Replacement

Report: Manchester United Targeting Idrissa Gueye as Ander Herrera ReplacementApril 11, 2019
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Manchester United are reportedly targeting Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye as a potential replacement for Ander Herrera.
The Spaniard is set to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of the season and join French champions Paris Saint-Germain, according to James Robson at the Evening Standard.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be "exploring the possibility" of signing Gueye, who is expected to cost around £30 million.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Report: Juventus in Constant Icardi Contact