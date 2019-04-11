James Jones Promoted to Suns' Full-Time GM After Serving in Interim Role

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns promoted James Jones from interim general manager to full-time GM on Thursday, the team announced.

Suns owner Robert Sarver released the following statement regarding Jones' installation as general manager on a permanent basis:

"James has demonstrated a remarkable ability to manage the day-to-day efforts of our front office while developing strong relationships with our players, coaches and those across our organization and league. Furthermore, he is instilling the same championship culture and standard that he experienced on multiple occasions as a player. I have the utmost confidence in James as the leader of our basketball operations moving forward, and we are aligned in the ultimate goal of one day bringing an NBA championship to Phoenix."

Additionally, the Suns announced the hiring of former Detroit Pistons general manager Jeff Bower as senior vice president of basketball operations. Trevor Bukstein will remain with the organization as assistant GM.

The 38-year-old Jones spent 14 seasons in the NBA as a player with the Suns, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. He was primarily a reserve who averaged just 5.2 points per game during his career, but he became known as a favorite teammate of LeBron James.

Alongside James, Jones won a pair of championships in Miami, as well as one in Cleveland.

Following the 2016-17 season, Jones accepted the position of vice president of basketball operations for the Suns. In October, the Suns named both Jones and Bukstein as interim co-general managers after the firing of Ryan McDonough.

Jones completed multiple trades after stepping into the interim role, including dealing veteran small forward Trevor Ariza to the Washington Wizards for small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and guard Austin Rivers.

That move has already paid dividends for Phoenix, as Oubre averaged 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 40 games with the Suns. The 23-year-old now stands to be a key part of the roster moving forward.

Jones takes over a team that is stacked with young talent such as Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Josh Jackson and Oubre. Also, after finishing tied for the NBA's second-worst record at 19-63 this season, the Suns stand to add another elite talent in the draft.

Phoenix has a desperate need at point guard, which would make Murray State's Ja Morantan ideal fit. Other options include the Duke duo of Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, North Carolina guard Coby White or Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura.

In 2019-20, Jones will attempt to lead the Suns to the playoffs for the first time since 2009-10.