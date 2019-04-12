Manchester United vs. West Ham: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Manchester United's quest for a top-four finish in the Premier League continues on Saturday, with West Ham United visiting Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have slipped to sixth after two league defeats in their past three, suffering losses at Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United cannot afford anymore failures, with the Hammers arriving in poor form as they finish their campaign in mid-table.

                 

Date: Saturday, April 13

Time: 5:30 p.m. (BST)/12:30 p.m. (ET)

Odds: United: 2-5, West Ham: 7-1, draw: 4-1

Live StreamBT Sport App (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Odds according to Oddschecker

                    

Preview

Jon Super/Associated Press

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has witnessed the end of the honeymoon period that engulfed the early weeks of his return to Old Trafford.

The initial form which saw United skip past opponents after Christmas has dissipated, and Solskjaer's team have lost four of their past five in all competitions.

Injuries have unsettled the starting XI and Marcus Rashford has found it difficult to recover from illness and an ankle knock while maintaining performance levels.

United lost 1-0 to Barcelona in their first-leg clash on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, but Solskjaer's men worked hard for each other as they faced Lionel Messi.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Declan Rice of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on March 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

West Ham do not have such an illustrious name to worry United's back four, and with little to play for as the season concludes, they could be easy pickings.

According to Daniel Murphy of the Manchester Evening News, the east Londoners could be missing six players for the trip to the north-west.

Andy Carroll and Samir Nasri are expected to miss the game as the Hammers are forced to shuffle the pack.

The hosts are expecting the timely return of Alexis Sanchez, with the Chilean about to make his latest comeback.

Per Sam Inkersole of Football.London, Solskjaer said on Tuesday the forward has pushed through his recovery and is currently "injury free."

Manchester United's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez (C) shakes hands with Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during a training session at the Carrington training ground in greater Manchester, north west England on April 9, 2019, on
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Sanchez has suffered a torrid time since his arrival 14 months ago, but United are desperate to add a touch of variation to their tactics.

Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard have all been overloaded since the new year, and Sanchez could be the correct player to freshen the attack.

United will be grateful their opponents have little to play for. West Ham are also content in the knowledge they are comfortably above the relegation zone.

The visitors will be playing for pride, but with United needing three points, the Red Devils are expected to explode out of the traps.

