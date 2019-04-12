Paul George Day to Day with Shoulder Injury, Thunder HC Billy Donovan Says

Rob Ferguson/Associated Press

Paul George's ailing shoulder could keep him out for the start of the Oklahoma City Thunder's postseason series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Thunder head coach Billy Donovan told reporters George is day to day after finishing practice on Friday.

George also spoke about his shoulder, saying he expects to play on Sunday:

In his second season as a member of the Thunder, George took his game to new heights in 2018-19. Appearing 77 regular-season games, George set career highs across the board with 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

That netted him his sixth career All-Star nod and gave OKC two elite-level performers along with one-time NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.

George is one of the NBA's most versatile and complete players due to his ability to contribute in myriad areas. Because of that, the Thunder can ill afford to lose him for an extended period of time, especially since they lack depth on the wing.

Since missing all but six games in 2014-15 as a member of the Indiana Pacers, George has been a highly durable player. He hasn't missed more than seven games in a single season, and he has sat out just 16 games over the past four seasons.

Thanks to his career year, PG-13 helped the Thunder nab the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and is looking to help them bounce back from a first-round exit in 2018.

George sat out Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Milwaukee Bucks with the shoulder injury, and the Thunder will be hoping to get him back as soon as possible with their playoff run set to start Sunday.

If George can't go Sunday, the Thunder may be forced to turn to some less-heralded options. In addition to Westbrook shouldering more of the offensive load, the likes of Jerami Grant, Terrance Ferguson and Markieff Morris will be asked to pick up the slack.

The Thunder will take on the Blazers in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.