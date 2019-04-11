Massimiliano Allegri Says Cristiano Ronaldo on 'Different Level' After Ajax Draw

JOHN THYS/Getty Images

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri praised scorer Cristiano Ronaldo after the 1-1 draw against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League, saying the Portugal international is on a "different level" to "everyone else."

The 34-year-old played his first minutes of club football since scoring a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid, and converted with a flying header just before half-time. Allegri highlighted the way he found space for the goal, per Sky Sport Italia (Football Italia): "Ronaldo proved once again he is a player of a different level. His timing and movement is different to everyone else."

He also discussed the strong play of centre-half Daniele Rugani, who filled in for the injured Giorgio Chiellini, and said David Neres' equaliser wasn't down to a lack of focus:

"I was confident Rugani would do well, as he's one of the best defenders in Italy. He is extraordinary when defending, just needs to improve a little when building from the back.

"Ajax are in the quarter-finals, pass it very well in tight spaces and push a lot of men forward, so of course they're dangerous opponents. They were pressing us hard and created spaces, but we didn't hit them on the counter as much as we should've done.

"I don't think we were distracted on the goal, but we did concede straight after the break, and Ajax gained confidence, while we were a little in shock."

Ajax gave the Italian champions all they could handle on Wednesday, dominating large stretches of the contest in Amsterdam.

They had the better chances in the first half but lost track of Ronaldo shortly before half-time, and the forward took full advantage (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

Neres hit back right after half-time, however, giving the Dutch side a crucial goal ahead of Tuesday's return leg (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

Juventus went closest to winning it late, as Douglas Costa hit the post after a great run, while Joao Cancelo nearly set up Ronaldo for a second goal as well.

The 1-1 scoreline favours Juventus heading into the second leg, but Ajax were in a worse position in the previous round. Real Madrid beat them 2-1 in Amsterdam, before the Dutch side romped to a 4-1 triumph at the Bernabeu. Juventus came back from a 2-0 deficit against Atletico in the previous round.

The return leg, a 3-0 win in Turin, marked Ronaldo's best outing for the club yet. The former Real and Manchester United star was brought in to make the difference in the Champions League, and he added to his incredible record in the latter stages of the tournament against Ajax:

The goal was his 125th in the tournament, the most in the competition by some distance. Barcelona's Lionel Messi is second, with 108.

Ronaldo was pleased to score on his return:

He'll likely start on the bench on Saturday, when Juventus visit SPAL with the chance to lock up the Serie A title. The in-form Moise Kean could get the start, although Ronaldo may make a late appearance to join in on the celebrations.

Ajax will visit the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday but will first host Excelsior on Saturday.